Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

