PARSIQ Price Tops $0.0900 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $798,059.17 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

