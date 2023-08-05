Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.40 and a 200-day moving average of $305.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

