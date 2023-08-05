Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro Buys 2,558 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $75,154.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 556,465 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 191,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

