Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %
JPM opened at $156.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a market cap of $455.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.