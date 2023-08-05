Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $455.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

