Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.25

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and traded as high as $38.42. Pershing Square shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 11,878 shares traded.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

