Peter W. Carter Sells 7,056 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

