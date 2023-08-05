Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares.
Phoenix Global Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11.
Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
