Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 166 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The company has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.99%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.