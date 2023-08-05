Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.