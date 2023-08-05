Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 147,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 1,875,667 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,364 shares of company stock worth $117,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

