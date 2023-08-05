Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $60.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

