Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

