Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 206 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.72.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

