Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 795 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

