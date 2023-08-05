Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.