Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $231.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

