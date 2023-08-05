Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $78.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $74,297,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PNW opened at $78.58 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

