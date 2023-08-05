Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,875 shares of company stock valued at $16,394,418. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

