Piper Sandler Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $7.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 306.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

KPTI opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,072,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 563,951 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

