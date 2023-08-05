Piper Sandler Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $120.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

