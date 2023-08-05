Piper Sandler Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,753,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,590.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

