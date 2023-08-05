Piper Sandler Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $22.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

