Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after buying an additional 321,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $83.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

