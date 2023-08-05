Pitcairn Co. Sells 83 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,503,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.63 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.