Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$3.91. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 12,251 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
