Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$3.91. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 12,251 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

