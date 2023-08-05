Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.14

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.14 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.84). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 143.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 420,601 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.09. The firm has a market cap of £461.85 million, a PE ratio of 7,160.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.