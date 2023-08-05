Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 19th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

HGKGY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.43.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

