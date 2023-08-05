Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 19th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Power Assets Stock Down 2.1 %
HGKGY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.43.
