Powerledger (POWR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.71 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $76.71 million and $4.23 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

