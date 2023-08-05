Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Sells 52,870 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Precigen Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Precigen had a net margin of 106.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
