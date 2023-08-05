Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 305.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.