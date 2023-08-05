Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Price Performance

EMNT opened at $97.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $96.89 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen.

