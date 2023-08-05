Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,261 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $272.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.