Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,261 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.
Snap-on Price Performance
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
