Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

