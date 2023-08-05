Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $377.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.98. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

