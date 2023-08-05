Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

