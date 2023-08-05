Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

CL opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,154 shares of company stock worth $14,444,585 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

