Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 335.34% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.74.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.