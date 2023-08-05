Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,369 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 390,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311,627 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.79 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

