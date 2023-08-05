Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 409.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $30.18.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.