Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $490.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.53. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

