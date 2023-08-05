Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.17 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.74.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock valued at $340,099,419. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

