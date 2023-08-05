Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL opened at $70.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.