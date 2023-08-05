Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mayo Clinic now owns 5,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

