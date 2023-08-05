Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.