Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,907 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 94,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $74.65 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

