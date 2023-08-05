Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after buying an additional 743,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.84 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

