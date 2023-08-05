Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,411 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,411 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

