Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2 %

URI opened at $465.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.11 and its 200-day moving average is $406.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

